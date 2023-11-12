Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Stock Holdings Increased by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Royce Value Trust worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 148,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

RVT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. 440,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $15.37.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report).

