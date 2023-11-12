Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of R stock opened at $103.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.48. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $107.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.51.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 27.87%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $1,005,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,221.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $686,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $1,005,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,221.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

