Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.