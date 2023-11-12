Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Decreased by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total value of $3,168,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,966,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,303,244.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total value of $3,168,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,966,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,303,244.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 678,063 shares of company stock valued at $142,089,669 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.62 on Friday, hitting $213.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,113,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,977. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.94. The company has a market capitalization of $207.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.