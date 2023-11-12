Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,113,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $3,156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,131,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,481,261.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 678,063 shares of company stock valued at $142,089,669. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

