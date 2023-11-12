Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,664 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 24,857 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total value of $3,168,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,966,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,303,244.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total value of $3,168,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,966,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,303,244.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 678,063 shares of company stock worth $142,089,669 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $3.62 on Friday, reaching $213.63. 4,113,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.94. The firm has a market cap of $207.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

