Samjo Capital LLC Acquires 50,000 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Samjo Capital LLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment comprises approximately 11.0% of Samjo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Samjo Capital LLC owned approximately 3.41% of Inspired Entertainment worth $13,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,306,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 13.0% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 125,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 13.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 61,347 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 104.1% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 489,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 249,794 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INSE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. 253,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,813. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $206.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

