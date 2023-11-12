Samjo Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Samjo Capital LLC raised its position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Iteris makes up 10.9% of Samjo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Samjo Capital LLC owned 7.74% of Iteris worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Iteris in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 57.1% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 127,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,585. Iteris, Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITI. B. Riley raised their price objective on Iteris from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

