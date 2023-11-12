Samjo Capital LLC Has $18.33 Million Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Samjo Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Thryv comprises about 15.4% of Samjo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Samjo Capital LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Thryv worth $18,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 1,180.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Thryv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Thryv by 1,877.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Stock Performance

Shares of THRY stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. 224,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,061. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THRY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thryv from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 5,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 430,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,114,705.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Profile

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

