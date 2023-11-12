Samjo Capital LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL)

Samjo Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the quarter. Societal CDMO comprises 3.2% of Samjo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Samjo Capital LLC owned approximately 4.06% of Societal CDMO worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Societal CDMO during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 17,732.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 92.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 22,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 434.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Societal CDMO during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCTL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 89,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,477. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $33.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Societal CDMO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.86.

Societal CDMO ( NASDAQ:SCTL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 million. Societal CDMO had a negative net margin of 23.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Societal CDMO, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCTL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Societal CDMO in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Societal CDMO from $2.00 to $1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Societal CDMO in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mathew Paul Arens acquired 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870,558.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,537,222 shares of company stock worth $2,616,222 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

