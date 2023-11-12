Samjo Capital LLC Increases Position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Samjo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450,000 shares during the quarter. Sharecare accounts for approximately 9.1% of Samjo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Samjo Capital LLC owned 1.73% of Sharecare worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHCR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHCR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 709,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,825. Sharecare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Sharecare had a negative net margin of 25.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

