Samjo Capital LLC Sells 290,000 Shares of Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Samjo Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,000 shares during the quarter. Augmedix comprises 6.0% of Samjo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Samjo Capital LLC owned approximately 3.66% of Augmedix worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Augmedix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,729,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the second quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Augmedix Price Performance

AUGX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.31. 192,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $216.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of -0.38. Augmedix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Augmedix from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Augmedix

About Augmedix

(Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.