Samjo Capital LLC Trims Holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Samjo Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. comScore comprises approximately 0.7% of Samjo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Samjo Capital LLC owned about 1.10% of comScore worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore Stock Performance

Shares of comScore stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 192,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. comScore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCOR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on comScore from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCOR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian J. Wendling purchased 39,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $30,131.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,104.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 59,647 shares of company stock worth $44,932 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

comScore Profile

(Free Report)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.