Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Sanmina Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.91. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $69.28.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 519.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 815,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,732,000 after acquiring an additional 705,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 553,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sanmina by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,465,000 after acquiring an additional 381,997 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sanmina by 968.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 333,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 301,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
