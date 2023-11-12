Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Sanmina Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.91. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $69.28.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $75,389.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,867 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,279.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,866 shares of company stock worth $7,427,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 519.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 815,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,732,000 after acquiring an additional 705,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 553,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sanmina by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,465,000 after acquiring an additional 381,997 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sanmina by 968.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 333,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 301,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

