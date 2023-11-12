Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Holdings Lowered by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,962 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $19,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,099 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,592,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,498,000 after purchasing an additional 633,441 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,535,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,198,000 after purchasing an additional 427,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,954,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,650,000 after purchasing an additional 320,209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.