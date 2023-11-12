Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,205.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 999,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 976,377 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after buying an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after buying an additional 601,199 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,256. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.