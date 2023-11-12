Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 802,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

