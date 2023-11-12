Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scor had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter.

Scor Price Performance

Shares of SCRYY stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. Scor has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

