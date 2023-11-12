SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $58.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.64.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $46.84 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $548.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $195,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,460,584.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,190,251.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $195,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,460,584.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,873 shares of company stock worth $2,579,091 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

