Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $625.04

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 625.04 ($7.72) and traded as low as GBX 608 ($7.51). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 630 ($7.78), with a volume of 89,347 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £117.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, insider David McCreadie purchased 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.32) per share, with a total value of £7,056.78 ($8,711.00). 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

