Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEM. TheStreet cut Select Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,039,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,803,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Select Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Select Medical by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Select Medical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after buying an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

