SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Down 44.1% in October

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the October 15th total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SemiLEDs in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SemiLEDs Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.47.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 47.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.64%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Featured Stories

