SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Issues Earnings Results

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 47.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

SemiLEDs Trading Down 5.6 %

LEDS opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SemiLEDs in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About SemiLEDs

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.