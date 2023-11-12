ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in ServiceNow by 357.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 78.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,740 shares of company stock worth $8,442,392 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $15.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $634.76. 1,023,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,167. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $636.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $572.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.77.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

