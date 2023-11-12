Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC opened at $69.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average of $73.61. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

