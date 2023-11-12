Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,864,720.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,613.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 637,943 shares of company stock worth $9,639,266. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

