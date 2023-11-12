Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,489 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $400,469,000 after acquiring an additional 564,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after acquiring an additional 386,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,496 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $232,761,000 after purchasing an additional 337,865 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,998,328 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $119,004,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the period.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,116.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,382.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FL opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.90%.

Foot Locker Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.