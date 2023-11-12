Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in Universal Display by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Universal Display by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Universal Display by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLED. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Stock Up 4.1 %

OLED opened at $155.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.51 and a 200-day moving average of $149.08. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $103.32 and a 52 week high of $166.57.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

