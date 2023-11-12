Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,252,000 after acquiring an additional 66,779 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,289,000 after acquiring an additional 265,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,185,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total value of $1,981,588.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,411,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,741 shares of company stock worth $13,483,075 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELF opened at $95.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

