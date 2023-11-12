Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,058,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,308 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,174,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63.

In related news, CFO Derek D'antilio bought 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,693.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $866,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

