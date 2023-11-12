Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 413 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $986.22 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $989.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $928.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $932.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,309 shares of company stock worth $7,933,619. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

