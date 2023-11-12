Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.5 %

WBA stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

