Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in ONEOK by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,659,000 after buying an additional 618,166 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.09.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average of $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

