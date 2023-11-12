Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.09.

NYSE:OKE opened at $64.36 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

