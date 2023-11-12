Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Microchip Technology by 17.6% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 51,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 45.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 25.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

