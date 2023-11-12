Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 1,288 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.8% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 12,949 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,476,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,858,000 after acquiring an additional 169,336 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 35,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 408,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 405,025 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.55.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

