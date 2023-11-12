Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 5,147 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VO opened at $206.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

