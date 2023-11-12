Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Declines By 44.3%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the October 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.3 days.

5N Plus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FPLSF opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $2.91.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FPLSF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on 5N Plus

5N Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.