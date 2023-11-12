Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Declines By 44.3%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the October 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.3 days.
5N Plus Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FPLSF opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $2.91.
5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
