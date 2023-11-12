Short Interest in Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Decreases By 40.9%

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the October 15th total of 120,900 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ascent Solar Technologies news, CEO Paul P. Warley purchased 34,722 shares of Ascent Solar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $99,999.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,079.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul P. Warley purchased 34,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $99,999.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,079.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory C. Thompson purchased 17,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $49,999.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,999.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ascent Solar Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 143,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,479. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42. Ascent Solar Technologies has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $700.00.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:ASTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($66.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Ascent Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7,017.74% and a negative net margin of 9,484.43%.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers.

