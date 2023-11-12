Short Interest in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Increases By 67.9%

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the October 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BGH opened at $12.69 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $14.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

