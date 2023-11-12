Short Interest in Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Rises By 61.8%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the October 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CWXZF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 2.4 %

About Doman Building Materials Group

OTCMKTS CWXZF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.74. 613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $6.01.

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.