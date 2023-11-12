Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Drops By 20.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDIV. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 12.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:TDIV opened at $58.86 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.2217 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

