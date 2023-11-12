Short Interest in Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Increases By 69.0%

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,400 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the October 15th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Huatai Securities Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HUATF opened at 1.25 on Friday. Huatai Securities has a 12-month low of 1.12 and a 12-month high of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of 1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of 1.25.
Huatai Securities Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Huatai Securities
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Huatai Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huatai Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.