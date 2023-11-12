Short Interest in Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Grows By 61.5%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the October 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Leon’s Furniture Stock Down 6.9 %
Shares of LEFUF stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $12.62. 511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232. Leon’s Furniture has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Leon’s Furniture
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.