Short Interest in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Drops By 19.8%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.68.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ovintiv

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Ovintiv Trading Up 1.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $1,609,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 37.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.74. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.