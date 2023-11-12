Short Interest in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Declines By 27.1%

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the October 15th total of 21,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospector Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prospector Capital by 212.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after buying an additional 676,447 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Prospector Capital by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,084,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 505,160 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prospector Capital by 818.2% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 445,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 396,825 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Prospector Capital by 584.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 171,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 146,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prospector Capital by 22.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Prospector Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

PRSR opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. Prospector Capital has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

About Prospector Capital

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Prospector Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.