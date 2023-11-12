Short Interest in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Drops By 27.2%

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the October 15th total of 8,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:REXR opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REXR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

