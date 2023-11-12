Short Interest in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Drops By 20.1%

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the October 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $733,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,077,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $733,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,077,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,962 shares of company stock worth $3,363,113. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Splunk by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Splunk by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Splunk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 11.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.68.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of -445.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.52 and a 200-day moving average of $114.75. Splunk has a one year low of $72.17 and a one year high of $148.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

