Short Interest in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Drops By 20.0%

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valuence Merger Corp. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMCA. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 367,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 117,991 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,987,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ VMCA opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

