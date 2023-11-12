Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Declines By 27.0%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VTHR stock opened at $194.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.40 and a 200-day moving average of $193.49. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.18 and a 52 week high of $205.04.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

